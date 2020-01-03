Gambia: Villagers Train On Food Processing, Preservation Techniques

31 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Muhammed Barrow

Villagers of Felengkoto in the Jarra East District of the Lower River Region (LRR), have undergone a five day capacity building training on food processing and preservation techniques, organized by 'Future In Our Hand', The Gambia (FIOHTG), with forty participants drawn from the community's women, youth and Village Development Committee (VDC) representatives.

The objective of the training is to enhance quality food production, marketing and preservation through the application of value addition in food processing techniques and adaptation, to avoid post harvest losses in a variety of locally produced crops.

According to the Program Officer of FIOHTG Mrs. Alimatou Marong, such development initiative has been conducted in about twenty-seven villages in LRR; that the concern development has been undertaken for years now. Mrs Marong said this is the best way to empower women and youth economically and reduce the burden of unemployment.

Participants indicated their satisfaction on the relevance of the practical knowledge gained from the training. According to the VDC Chairperson Ali Jallow, the importance of the training cannot be overemphasised. Jallow express thanks and applauded Mrs. Alimatou Marong for her commitment and generosity manifested during the demonstration process.

Mrs. Fatou Jawo a woman and village representative said many of the produce that needs processing and transformation is available locally; that they can also contribute amongst themselves to produce the ítems on their own.

The Youth leader of the village Salif Sowe, said the training is timely and meaningful to them as producers; that knowledge from the training will provide them with solutions for youth employment. He said FIOHTG's intervention is a means of restraining youth in their villages where they will be able to concentrate on commercialize farming as a viable income generation source.

Some of the quality products produced during the training include groundnut cake, wonjo jam, tomato jam, pawpaw jam, water melon and banana jam etc.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Food and Agriculture
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.