Gambia: Bubacarr Sanneh Named One of Best Players in Denmark the Last Decade

31 December 2019
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Bubacarr Sanneh has been named one of the top-10 best players to ever grace Denmark's Super Lig, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Currently plying his trade with Gotzepe of the Turkish top league with whom he is yet to fully establish himself, the 25-year-old is classed as one of the finest stars in a careful sampling by experts of Danes tabloid Tipbladet.

The Bundung-born featured sixty-seven times in the Scandinavian nation's highest football echelon beginning with AC Horsens.

The Scorpion first joined AC Horsens September 2014 first on loan helping them gain promotion prior to switching to Midtjyland and winning the league gong there.

Occurring last year, Timber courted interest from clubs aboard before sealing an €8m move to Anderlecht becoming, in the process, the most expensive player signed from Denmark.

His current loan deal at Gotzepe ends June next year with virtually no hope of being recalled by parent team Anderlecht.

At the moment, he is being linked with returning to Denmark amid overtures from Brondby IF.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2019 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
External Relations
Sport
Europe and Africa
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.