Gambia: Bubacarr Sanneh Named One of Best Players in Denmark the Last Decade

Bubacarr Sanneh has been named one of the top-10 best players to ever grace Denmark's Super Lig, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Currently plying his trade with Gotzepe of the Turkish top league with whom he is yet to fully establish himself, the 25-year-old is classed as one of the finest stars in a careful sampling by experts of Danes tabloid Tipbladet.

The Bundung-born featured sixty-seven times in the Scandinavian nation's highest football echelon beginning with AC Horsens.

The Scorpion first joined AC Horsens September 2014 first on loan helping them gain promotion prior to switching to Midtjyland and winning the league gong there.

Occurring last year, Timber courted interest from clubs aboard before sealing an €8m move to Anderlecht becoming, in the process, the most expensive player signed from Denmark.

His current loan deal at Gotzepe ends June next year with virtually no hope of being recalled by parent team Anderlecht.

At the moment, he is being linked with returning to Denmark amid overtures from Brondby IF.