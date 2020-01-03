Gambia Former VP Registers His Political Party

3 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Makutu Manneh

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) has on December 2, 2020 confirmed the registration of 'Gambia for All' as a new political party .

The new party's interim leader is Bakary B. Dabo, a former Vice President under the PPP government. Dabo also served as Minister of Finance in both the PPP government and Yahya Jammeh's Armed Forces Provisional Ruling Council (AFPRC) which toppled Sir Dawda's government in 1994.

The registration of Gambia for All (GFA) came two days after the registration of the National People's Party (NPP) by President Adama Barrow.

According to the press release by IEC, Gambia for All is located at Kanifing Estate (Manjanko House, Block 6A) and the party's symbol is swarm of bees on wings at the top right corner with a corn cob in the middle. Also, the party's colours are light Blue and Gold and its motto is 'Tesito', Justice and Discipline.

