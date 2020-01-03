South Africa: Mother, Two Sons Allegedly Murder Husband After Accusing Him of Witchcraft

A mother and her two sons have been arrested for the alleged murder of her husband, Limpopo police have said.

It is alleged that the deceased, Samson Hlungwani, 66, was accused of witchcraft by his 62-year-old wife, Sophie Maringa Kubayi, and their sons, Sergie Hlungwani, 35, and Musa Loverboy Hlungwani, 43.

The incident happened in Tiyani village, Giyani, on Tuesday.

The trio allegedly strangled Samson in one of the rooms of their home after accusing him of witchcraft.

One of the sons had apparently accused Samson of bewitching him because all his marriages were failing, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The police reacted to a report about the incident and on arrival at the scene, the deceased was found with bruises, lying motionless in one of the rooms," he said.

The three appeared in the Tiyani Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder. They were denied bail and the case was postponed to January 7 for further investigations.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and warned residents not to accuse people of witchcraft.

Source: News24