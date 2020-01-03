South Africa: Mother, Two Sons Allegedly Murder Husband After Accusing Him of Witchcraft

2 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Sesona Ngqakamba

A mother and her two sons have been arrested for the alleged murder of her husband, Limpopo police have said.

It is alleged that the deceased, Samson Hlungwani, 66, was accused of witchcraft by his 62-year-old wife, Sophie Maringa Kubayi, and their sons, Sergie Hlungwani, 35, and Musa Loverboy Hlungwani, 43.

The incident happened in Tiyani village, Giyani, on Tuesday.

The trio allegedly strangled Samson in one of the rooms of their home after accusing him of witchcraft.

One of the sons had apparently accused Samson of bewitching him because all his marriages were failing, according to police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo.

"The police reacted to a report about the incident and on arrival at the scene, the deceased was found with bruises, lying motionless in one of the rooms," he said.

The three appeared in the Tiyani Magistrate's Court on Thursday, facing a charge of murder. They were denied bail and the case was postponed to January 7 for further investigations.

Limpopo police commissioner Lieutenant General Nneke Ledwaba condemned the incident and warned residents not to accuse people of witchcraft.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.