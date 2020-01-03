South Africa: Missing Man Found Dead in River in Upington

The police in Upington, Northern Cape, have opened an inquest docket after the body of a 61-year-old man was found in a river.

Peter Aubrey Kroutz was reported missing on Tuesday. He was originally from De Aar and had been visiting his family in Stasiekamp, Upington, for the December holidays, said police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba.

Kroutz was last seen sitting on the patio of the house in Stasiekamp. He was wearing a black shorts and black T-shirt as well as black and green sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

"His body was removed from a river and an inquest will be registered to investigate the cause of his death," said Ramatseba.

The police have thanked the community for their assistance.

