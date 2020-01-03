South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Tracking Team Recover Firearm and Arrest Suspect in Port Elizabeth

press release

The Anti-Gang Unit Tracking team arrested a 27-year-old male while they were busy tracing wanted suspects in Bethelsdorp.

It is alleged that today about 11:20 while the team were in Acclipia Street in Kleinskool they spotted two known gang members. They stopped and searched them and a 9mm firearm and two rounds were found on one of the suspects. He was arrested and detained on a charge of illegal possession of a firearm and ammunition. Ownership of the firearm is yet to be determined.

The suspect is expected to appear in court soon.