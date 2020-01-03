South Africa: Anti-Gang Unit Retrieves Firearms, Ammunition and Arrests Suspects in Kensington

press release

In the quest to remove illegal firearms and ammunition that perpetuate serious and violent crimes, Anti-Gang Unit members following vital information pounced on an open field in Kensington where they seized three firearms, ammunition and arrested two suspects on Tuesday, 02 January 2020.

The Unit promptly responded to information supplied about a shooting incident on an open field in 18th Avenue, Kensington. Upon spotting the police, two males fled and were pursued.

Police found on them the following:

* 1X Uzzi 9mm automatic pistol (serial number filed off)

* 1X 9mm Vektor pistol

* 1X shotgun

* 25 X 9mm rounds of ammunition

* 4 X shotgun rounds of ammunition

* 7X 7.62 rounds of ammunition

* 1 X shotgun double barrel

The two suspects aged 18 and 19 were arrested for illegal possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition. They are expected in court soon.

The efforts of the Anti-Gang Unit are commended by the SAPS management as they continue to prevent loss of life and injury by retrieving illegal firearms and ammunition that contribute to shooting incidents plaguing some Cape Town communities.