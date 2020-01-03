Angola Assembles Telephones in 2020

Luanda — The Angolan company Fonecom and the Chinese Xiaomi will assembles in Angola, as from 2020, 100.000 phones, announced Angolan investor Horácio Moniz.

The entrepreneurial initiative is valued at $ 1.5 million.

However to realize the partnership presented Friday, investors will build a logistics center and other equipment needed to assemble every Xiaomi product.

Horácio Moniz, who was speaking to the press at the opening of Xiaomi's first official store of smartphones and other electronic products, said the initiative foresees the creation of three models of phones for the domestic market, from low, medium and high range.

The Project aims to generate 120 jobs and the intention, by the first half of 2020, is to set up five stores to trade Xiaomi products in Angola, two in Luanda, one in Lubango, Benguela and Cabinda.

Regarding the telephone assembly plant, the investor stated that the number of telephones to be assembled may increase as demand increases.

"The aim is to provide quality materials to the domestic market at affordable prices starting from 4,000 kwanzas, as well as the transfer of all technology produced in China by Xiaomi in Angola," he explained.

Fonecom was created four months ago, through Xiaomi, increases the technological proximity to Angolan families by providing smatphones, backpacks, toothbrushes and smart lamps, headphones, among other equipment.

Xiaomi is a Chinese company established in 2010.

In 2018, Xiaomi was the fourth largest mobile phone sales company in the world, behind Samsung, Apple and Huawei.