Liberia: No Sympathy for Ben Sanvee

2 January 2020
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
analysis By Gboko Stewart

But Mr. Sanvee, alongside Musa Bility, Harrison Karnwea, Kanio Bai Gbala, now LACC's co-chair, Israel Arkinsaya, now LTA commissioner, amongst others, gave the then standard bearer of the Liberty Party, the late Cllr. Charles Brumskine, the biggest political heartbreak of his political career when they crossed carpet to the Coalition for Democratic Change, in a fashion so hasty that even Usain Bolt wouldn't win.

What was perhaps even piercing to the heart of Cllr. Brumskine was, the runaway partisans used his picture, duping partisans of the Liberty Party that their cross carpeting had his tacit approval.

When the bombshell news dropped then, many believed that Ben's casting of his lot with the CDC was influenced by his political godmother, Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, who was then a Senator and Vice Presidential candidate on the ticket of the ruling coalition.

In the end, the dice was thrown and Senator George Weah won and became President.

For his loyalty and perhaps political backstabbing, Ben was rewarded with a seat on the board of the Liberia Petroleum Refinery Company and was, also for a brief while, Chief of office staff to Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, until her office was entirely structured.

Until recently when he resigned from his position on the board of the NPA to be with his family in the United States, he was unheard of and many speculated his resignation was due to the mistreatment Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor was receiving at the hands of George Weah through his loyal lieutnants.

And so, Mr. Sanvee is mad. Whether it's at the treatment his political godmother receives, the measly position on the board of the LPRC, or an atonement for jumping ship from the Liberty Party, we don't know.

However, what we do know is Mr. Sanvee and others are responsible for the current mess they think we are engulfed in.

In 2014, Mr. Sanvee ran against Mr. Weah to be Senator of Montserrado County and remarked that Weah was incompetent then to be Senator.

That he couldn't find competence in George Weah in 2014 but did so in 2017, says a lot about his judgment on national issues if he would have been elected in 2014 as Senator of the populous Montserrado County and how he is influenced.

Now, Mr. Sanvee wants us to sympathize with him for the spilled milk from the mug. But should we?

Read the original article on FrontPageAfrica.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FrontPageAfrica. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: FrontPageAfrica

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.