South Africa: Operation Festive Season Operations Continue Attaining Good Results

2 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A total of 15 suspects have been arrested in the OR Tambo District during Operation Festive Season that was conducted yesterday till this morning. The operation concentrating on confiscations of dangerous weapons, drugs, wanted suspects etc.

During the operation 15 suspects were arrested for cases ranging from malicious damage to property to murder including possession and dealing in drugs/dagga, possession of unlicensed firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition etc.

Two suspects with ages 27 and 31 were arrested for possession of a 9mm pistol with 04 rounds of ammunition during a vehicle check point at Thungwana junction in Bityi yesterday at about 09:00. Another 27-year-old man was arrested after he was found in possession of a 9mm pistol in Ngqeleni.

Meanwhile a 37-year-old man was arrested for possession of a 9mm Norinco pistol with 14 rounds at Ntokozweni locality in Baziya.

On the other hand, 11 × Tik sachets, 20 × dagga sachets and 32 knives were seized during body searches.

Lastly, during the raiding of wanted suspects, 11 suspects with ages between 23 and 37 were arrested for cases ranging from malicious damage to property to murder. All the arrested will appear before their respective courts soon. # ZIZO JIKA IZINTO - "Turning the tide against crime."

