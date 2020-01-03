Malawi: House Wall Falls On Woman, Dies

3 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

A woman in Mulanje has been killed in her sleep after a wall of her house fell on her following heavy rains.

Rains of terror: House destroyed

Police spokesperson in the district Gresham Ngwira identified the woman as 33-year-old Fanny Maliseche.

Ngwira said Maliseche had come from a drinking binge after she was escorted by her friends.

"When she arrived, she slept outside her house, then moved into her house to sleep when the wall fell on her, killing her instantly," he said.

Ngwira said her brother found her in the morning dead and buried by the house wall bricks.

Also on January 1, a 12-year-old girl was killed in Mponela, Dowa after she was trapped by two brick wall fences which collapsed on her as she was passing through.

Police spokesperson for Mponela Kondwani Kandiado says Caroline Kaludzu was trapped as she left her home, Chinguwo village for Kalinda trading centre where she wanted to sell some items.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

