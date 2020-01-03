Rwanda: Zinia Market to Get Rwf300 Million Facelift

Zinia Market located in Kicukiro Sector of Kicukiro District is set for an upgrade in a bid to improve its hygiene and the quality of facilities.

Poor hygiene and dilapidated facilities are among the problems that Member of Parliament identified at the market during their tours that sought to assess the state of infrastructure in the City of Kigali.

The City Vice Mayor in Charge of Urbanisation and Infrastructure, Ernest Nsabimana, told The New Times that a company called Kicukiro Investment Group has expressed interest in upgrading Zinia market at an estimated cost of Rwf300 million.

Edda Mukabagwiza, Vice President in charge of Legislative Affairs and Government Oversight at the Chamber of Deputies told The New Times after the presentation of their assessment findings to the City of Kigali this week that it is good to hear that the City has the plan to upgrade the market.

"There was poor hygiene, and the facilities needed to run business smoothly," she said.

Nsabimana said that the market serves many people, especially for foodstuffs.

It caters for people from Gahanga and Gatenga sectors as well as the neighbouring Bugesera District.

He pointed out that during the upgrade inclusion of market vendors in the project is one of the main aspects to consider.

Nadine Umutoni Gatsinzi, City Vice Mayor in Charge of Socio-Economic Affairs said; "We are going to review the business case that they submitted. We will assess it and reply to them," she said, explaining that they are also going to look at how the investors will get their money back.

"The investors from Kicukiro District wants to develop that market, and include the people already doing business there. They will not be evicted from the market, but rather, will be provided with a decent workplace which consists of good stands, commodity storage facilities, as well as proper hygiene," she observed.

Though the fee charged for operating in a market might increase as a result of the upgrade, Nsabimana said the traders should be part of the progress, pointing out that the fee increment would be informed by the infrastructure provided which includes water, electricity and hygiene.

