South Africa: Suspects Arrested in Murder, Hijacking and Business Robbery in Port Elizabeth

2 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Excellent teamwork and swift reaction of the various SAPS teams resulted in the arrest of two suspects allegedly involved in a murder, hijacking and business robbery which took place on 27 December 2019 in Greenbushes.

It is alleged that on Friday, 27 December 2019 at about 20:08 the complainant, 21-years-old, was in the shop in Greenbushes Road in Greenbushes in Kabega Park area and was at the counter when 3 males entered the shop. The males were armed and demanded money and goods from the complainant. The panic alarm was activated and immediately the security company responded. As the security guard entered, he grappled with the suspect that was closest to the door. Roderick Erasmus (49) shot at the suspects, injuring one of them. Suspects retaliated and fatally wounded Erasmus.

A customer (50) who was in the shop was robbed of his cellphone, wallet and his vehicle, a Nissan NP200 bakkie. The suspects also took cash, cigarettes as well as the complainant's cellphone and the security official's firearm. The suspects' vehicle, a Red Ford XR3 and the bakkie were recovered about 3km from the shop. Some of the money and the wallet belonging to the customer were also recovered not far from the vehicles. The Ford XR 3 was reported stolen in Kwadwesi in December 2019.

On 1 January 2020 at about 23:00 SAPS Kwazakele Vispol Task Team members received information of the possible whereabouts of the suspects. With the assistance of Mount Road Cluster Detective Trio Task Team, the Anti-Gang Unit and Port Elizabeth Flying Squad, two suspects were arrested between 00:01 and 02:00 this morning. A 33-year-old suspect was arrested at a house in Kwazakele. The suspect was found with a gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

Further information led police to a house in Joe Slovo in Kwadwesi where a 38-year-old suspect was arrested. A 9mm Vector firearm (serial number filed off) was confiscated. A Mazda bakkie suspected to be used in the commission of the crimes was also seized.

According to information received, the third suspect may have also been shot and injured in his abdomen. Police expect to make further arrests soon.

The arrested suspects will appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrates' Court on Monday, 6 January 2020 on charges of murder, hijacking and business robbery. An additional charge of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition will be included in the charges for the 38-year-old suspect.

Motherwell Cluster Commander, Maj Gen Dawie Rabie has hailed the breakthrough a success. 'Working together as a team towards our common vision will always reap positive results. The immediate collaboration by the recipients of the information (Kwazakele Vispol Task Team) left no space for the criminals to evade arrests. We will not rest until all the suspects are behind bars,' added Maj Gen Rabie.

