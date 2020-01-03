South Africa: Community Arrests Alleged Robbery Suspect

press release

The community of Makwane Village in Qwaqwa made a successful citizen's arrest after responding to a woman screaming for help. She was allegedly attacked by a man on her way to work on New Year's Eve.

On 31 December 2019 at about 07:00 the woman in her 40s was walking near Community Park on her way to work when she was accosted by an unknown suspect who covered his face with a hood. It is alleged that he threatened the woman with a knife and she surrendered her hand bag containing cash and cellphone.

She screamed for help and members of the community chased and caught the suspect. He was handed over to the police for further handling. The 24-year-old suspect from Makwane is expected to appear before the Makwane Magistrates' Court on 3 January 2020 on the charge of robbery with a weapon other than firearm.

"Our appreciation to the community of Makwane for effecting citizen's arrest, more so for not taking the law into their own hands", said Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Baile Motswenyane.