Tanzania: Sven Unhappy With Mentality, Intensity

2 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Benjamin Ben

SIMBA SC Head Coach Sven Vanderbroeck revealed that he is not pleased with mentality and intensity of some players at the club, saying they will make final decision in few days to come.

The Belgian trainer maintained his 100 per cent performance at the helm of the Mainland Premier League defending champions after guiding them to a 2-0 win over Ndanda FC on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

With the triumph, Simba have now attained 34 points from 13 games, creating a 10-point gap with the second place occupants Young Africans, who have 24 points from 11 matches.

For Ndanda, the misery continues as they dropped to 19th slot with eight points from 14 games and the Mtwara based side has just won a single game this season hence they have a big job to do to escape possible relegation.

Reacting after the match, Vanderbroeck said after the four matches played, he has seen the strength and weakness of the team, while insisting that they will make final decision in few days to come concerning general evaluation of the squad.

"It is good that we have won today's (Tuesday) game but our tempo was very low such that we only woke up in the last five minutes of the game," said Vanderbroeck.

He then disclosed that from the Tuesday's match, some players were waiting to get the ball rather than running to get ball, something he said needs to be addressed immediately.

Moreover, Patrick Aussems successor said scoring early helped a lot for them to play open football despite saying his side played old school football on the day.

"I am happy that John B occo and Erasto Nyoni played the whole 90 minutes of the game and that Francis Kahata scored the opening goal," he said.

He continued: "We are still in the process to fix a workable system in the squad and I know the pressure from outside that people have concerning our next game. To say the truth, it will be totally a different performance than the one shown with a different squad."

On his part, Ndanda FC Coach Abdul Mingange said his tactical approach was not to score against Simba but rather to reduce the number of goals his side was to concede.

"It was my strategy to defend and not to open up because by opening up, we could have even lost by 7-0 that is why we opted to stay back and let them play," he said.

He added that he had never played against a strong team like Simba ever since taking charge of the team for the past two weeks, insisting that nobody can build a strong team within two weeks to go toe to toe with Simba.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.