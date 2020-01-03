Tanzania: Sven Unhappy With Mentality, Intensity

SIMBA SC Head Coach Sven Vanderbroeck revealed that he is not pleased with mentality and intensity of some players at the club, saying they will make final decision in few days to come.

The Belgian trainer maintained his 100 per cent performance at the helm of the Mainland Premier League defending champions after guiding them to a 2-0 win over Ndanda FC on Tuesday at the National Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

With the triumph, Simba have now attained 34 points from 13 games, creating a 10-point gap with the second place occupants Young Africans, who have 24 points from 11 matches.

For Ndanda, the misery continues as they dropped to 19th slot with eight points from 14 games and the Mtwara based side has just won a single game this season hence they have a big job to do to escape possible relegation.

Reacting after the match, Vanderbroeck said after the four matches played, he has seen the strength and weakness of the team, while insisting that they will make final decision in few days to come concerning general evaluation of the squad.

"It is good that we have won today's (Tuesday) game but our tempo was very low such that we only woke up in the last five minutes of the game," said Vanderbroeck.

He then disclosed that from the Tuesday's match, some players were waiting to get the ball rather than running to get ball, something he said needs to be addressed immediately.

Moreover, Patrick Aussems successor said scoring early helped a lot for them to play open football despite saying his side played old school football on the day.

"I am happy that John B occo and Erasto Nyoni played the whole 90 minutes of the game and that Francis Kahata scored the opening goal," he said.

He continued: "We are still in the process to fix a workable system in the squad and I know the pressure from outside that people have concerning our next game. To say the truth, it will be totally a different performance than the one shown with a different squad."

On his part, Ndanda FC Coach Abdul Mingange said his tactical approach was not to score against Simba but rather to reduce the number of goals his side was to concede.

"It was my strategy to defend and not to open up because by opening up, we could have even lost by 7-0 that is why we opted to stay back and let them play," he said.

He added that he had never played against a strong team like Simba ever since taking charge of the team for the past two weeks, insisting that nobody can build a strong team within two weeks to go toe to toe with Simba.