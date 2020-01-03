Sudan: Daglo Holds Meeting in Geneina With Native Administration's Leaders

2 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Al-Geneina — First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) 1st. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo held a meeting in Al-Geneina town, capital of West Darfur State, Thursday, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, TSC Member Hassan Sheikh Idriss Qadhi and members of the higher committee for resolving the incidents of Al-Geneina, with leaders of the native administration and chieftains of tribes that haven't participated in the recent incidents.

The meeting discussed the security situations in the state and the vision of these components towards resolving the incidents.

Prime Miniter Dr. Hamdok said in a press statement following the meeting that the encounter discussed ways and means for finding solutions that realize security and stability in Al-Geneina, describing the vision that was presented by the said components as good as they constitute an important componenht in the society of the state.

The Prime Minister added that they promised to contribute effectively along with the other components to finding a solution that is acceptable to all as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the said components would assume a mediation role between the two parties that are involved in the incidents.

On his evaluation to the outcome of the visit of the delegation to Al-Geneina on its second day, Hamdok said that the swift and serious movemennts by the federal government besides the cooperation shown by all parties have contributed to calming down the situations in Al-Geneina, adding that the delegation is pressing ahead in steady steps for finding radical solutions to the incidents.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.