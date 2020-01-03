Sudan: Daglo Holds Meeting in Geneina With Native Administration's Leaders

Al-Geneina — First Vice-President of the Transitional Sovereign Council (TSC) 1st. Lt. Gen. Mohamed Hamdan Daglo held a meeting in Al-Geneina town, capital of West Darfur State, Thursday, in the presence of Prime Minister Dr. Abdalla Hamdok, TSC Member Hassan Sheikh Idriss Qadhi and members of the higher committee for resolving the incidents of Al-Geneina, with leaders of the native administration and chieftains of tribes that haven't participated in the recent incidents.

The meeting discussed the security situations in the state and the vision of these components towards resolving the incidents.

Prime Miniter Dr. Hamdok said in a press statement following the meeting that the encounter discussed ways and means for finding solutions that realize security and stability in Al-Geneina, describing the vision that was presented by the said components as good as they constitute an important componenht in the society of the state.

The Prime Minister added that they promised to contribute effectively along with the other components to finding a solution that is acceptable to all as soon as possible.

The Prime Minister pointed out that the said components would assume a mediation role between the two parties that are involved in the incidents.

On his evaluation to the outcome of the visit of the delegation to Al-Geneina on its second day, Hamdok said that the swift and serious movemennts by the federal government besides the cooperation shown by all parties have contributed to calming down the situations in Al-Geneina, adding that the delegation is pressing ahead in steady steps for finding radical solutions to the incidents.