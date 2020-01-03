Sudan: Hamdouk Calls FFC Leaders to Contribute to Achievement of Stability

El-Genaina — Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk called the leaders of Forces of Freedom and Change(FFC) in West Darfur State to effectively contribute to maintain security and achievemsnt of stability in El-Genaina city.

Dr Hamdouk discussed at Guest House in El-Genaina Thursday with the FFC in West Darfur State in the presence of Justice Minister Nassr Al Din Abdul-Bari the security situations in the State following the recent incidents and the means and procedures needed for restoration of life to its normalcy.

The FFC leaders vowed to exert their utmost efforts to protect lives of citizens and public and private properties through promotion of peace culture among various components of the state society.