Sudan: PM Lauds Regular Forces' Role in Protecting Lives of Citizens

El-Genaina — Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk has commended roles of all regular forces in keeping order and protecting lives of citizens and asked Allah, the All Mighty to bless souls of victims.

The Prime Minister pointed out in a press statements after meeting of security committee in El-Genaina , capital of West Darfur State Wednesday that what have happened in El-Genaina city could happen in any city of Sudan.

He called for speeding up resolution of El-Genaina incidents for maintaining security and achieving stability and to deal with it seriously by way that could contribute to achievement of stability in the country.

Hamdouk added that El-Genaina incidents were connected with several tracks , top of which is issue of peace , pointing out that addressing problems in West Darfur would help the country pass into a safer and more stable situation.