Sudan: PM Lauds Regular Forces' Role in Protecting Lives of Citizens

2 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

El-Genaina — Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdouk has commended roles of all regular forces in keeping order and protecting lives of citizens and asked Allah, the All Mighty to bless souls of victims.

The Prime Minister pointed out in a press statements after meeting of security committee in El-Genaina , capital of West Darfur State Wednesday that what have happened in El-Genaina city could happen in any city of Sudan.

He called for speeding up resolution of El-Genaina incidents for maintaining security and achieving stability and to deal with it seriously by way that could contribute to achievement of stability in the country.

Hamdouk added that El-Genaina incidents were connected with several tracks , top of which is issue of peace , pointing out that addressing problems in West Darfur would help the country pass into a safer and more stable situation.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Conflict
East Africa
Arms and Armies
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!
Africa's Wealthiest Man Ends The Year U.S.$4.3 Billion Richer

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.