Sudan: We Are Determined to Achieve Justice in El-Genaina and Protect Citizens' Lives - Daglo

El-Genaina — First Deputy of Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo has called for taking actions and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

In a meeting with Masalit tribe chieftains at El-Genaina military base , West Darfur State , Wednesday, Daglo stated that the Country's high leadership was keen to achieve justice and protect lives of citizens.

Sultan of Masalit tribe, Saad Bahr-Al-Dine said in a press statement that the meeting was successful in which Masalit chieftains presented responsible presentation in which they reviewed security and humanitarian requirements of the stage.

Sultan Bahr-Al-Dine commended prompt response of federal government by taking the necessary measure for containing the situations in the State

He lauded directives of Chairman of the Sovereign Council Lieutenant General Abdul-Fattah Al-Burhan on provision of food and shelters for people affected by El-Genaina incidents.

Bahr- Al-Dine added that the side of Masalit tribe received assurances from the delegation chaired by the First Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council that the matter was judicial being sought by investigation committee.

He urged the state to carry out its role in protecting citizens and fighting the unruly groups who are working to undermine the state' cohesion and unity of its sons.