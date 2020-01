Tunisia: Monthly Average Money Market Rate Stands At 7. 81 Percent in December (Bct)

Tunis/Tunisia — The monthly average money market rate stood at 7.81% in December 2019 against 7. 24% in December 2018, 5.23% in 2017 and 4.26% in 2016.

It held rather steady over the last months of 2019 with rates varying from 7.80% in November to 7.83% between May and August, before dropping to 7.20% in September, figures released Thursday by the Central Bank of Tunisia (French: BCT) show.

The monthly average money market rate hit a record high in March 2019 (7.90%) after the BCT raised the key interest rate by 100 basis points to 7.75%.