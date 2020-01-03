North Africa: Libyan Crisis - Algeria to Take Initiatives for Peaceful Solution

Algiers — Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabri Boukadoum underlined Thursday that Algeria will take "in the following days" several initiatives for a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis, reiterating Algeria's rejection of the presence of any foreign force, whatever it is, in this neighboring country.

"Algeria will take in the forthcoming days several initiatives for a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis, an exclusively inter-Libyan solution," Boukadoum told the press on the sidelines of the sending of humanitarian aid to Libya, adding that Algeria "doesn't accept any foreign force, whatever it is, in this country.

The solution is to hold consultations between all the Libyans with the help of all the neighboring countries, mainly Algeria, he added.