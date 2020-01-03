North Africa: Libyan Crisis - Algeria to Take Initiatives for Peaceful Solution

2 January 2020
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Algiers — Minister of Foreign Affairs Sabri Boukadoum underlined Thursday that Algeria will take "in the following days" several initiatives for a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis, reiterating Algeria's rejection of the presence of any foreign force, whatever it is, in this neighboring country.

"Algeria will take in the forthcoming days several initiatives for a peaceful solution to the Libyan crisis, an exclusively inter-Libyan solution," Boukadoum told the press on the sidelines of the sending of humanitarian aid to Libya, adding that Algeria "doesn't accept any foreign force, whatever it is, in this country.

The solution is to hold consultations between all the Libyans with the help of all the neighboring countries, mainly Algeria, he added.

Read the original article on Algerie Presse Service.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Algerie Presse Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Algerie Presse Service

Most Popular
Algeria
Governance
Conflict
North Africa
Libya
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.