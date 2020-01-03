Libya: Arab League Against Foreign Intervention

2 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

This was after an emergency meeting called by Egypt following threats by Turkey to send troops to Tripoli

The Secretary General of the Arab League (AL), Ahmed Aboul Gheit has warned against the negative impacts and risks of foreign intervention in Libya. In a statement released by the AL late on Thursday, Aboul Gheit voiced concern over the serious escalation in the conflict-stricken country, reiterating calls for "immediate de-escalation." He also urged all Libyan parties to engage in talks in order to end military operations and reach an agreement on cease-fire "to pave the road for political solution." Aboul Gheit highlighted the pan- Arab body's rejection to all "forms of foreign interference in Libya's internal affairs," saying the AL will continue to make efforts to settle the Libyan crisis.

The AL's statement came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said earlier that Turkey will send troops to Libya at the request of the UN-backed Libyan government as soon as next month. Meanwhile, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi highlighted the importance of putting an end to the illegal intervention in Libyan affairs. He spoke during phone calls with his U.S. counterpart Donald Trump and Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte late last Thursday. Egyptian and U.S. presidents have agreed to reject "foreign exploitation" in Libya. Al-Sisi told Conte that Egypt has a fixed position that supports the stability and security in Libya and the respect of the will of the Libyan people.

Earlier, the Egyptian president during a telephone conversation with German Chancellor Angela Merkel expressed his country's support for "the efforts of the Libyan National Army (LNA) in fighting terrorism and obliterating terrorist organizations that pose a threat not only to Libya but also to regional security and the security of the Mediterranean region."

Since the ouster and killing of the former Libyan leader, Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country has been locked in a civil war that escalated in 2014, splitting power between two rival governments: the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) based in the capital Tripoli and a government in the North Eastern city of Tobruk which is allied with the self-proclaimed LNA led by Khalifa Haftar.

