Cameroon: 2020 Men's Volleyball Olympic Qualifiers - Preparations Hot Up

2 January 2020
Cameroon Tribune (Yaoundé)

Some foreign-based players have joined the home-based as the team continues fine-tuning tactics in Yaounde.

Preparations have intensified in the country ahead of the upcoming qualifying tournament for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games that will take place from January 6 to 12, 2020 in Cairo, Egypt. In order to ensure the best result in the competition, some 14 home-based players of the men's national volleyball team had been training in Yaounde for the past three weeks. Coach Re-Niof Blaise Mayam and the players are working out winning strategies to ensure a ticket for the Olympic Games.

Seven foreign-based players have joined the team: Ahmed Awal, Cedric Boyomo, Noubissi Moyo, Kofane Boyomo, Sem Dolemgombaï, Charles Engohe and Yvan Kody. Training takes place twice daily at the Yaounde Multipurpose Sports Complex from 9:30 a.m. to 12 noon in the morning and from 4:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. in the evening. The coach, Blaise Mayam has put in a new team which is made up of two passers, four central attackers, four receptionists- attackers and two liberos. According to the coach, the new team has good players and much work will be done to integrate them in the team. He explained that for the competition in Cairo, two or three new players will be added to give them the opportunity to have an experience in high level competitions. "We have to work very hard if we want to maintain our top level in Africa," he said.

The volleyball Lions need to work hard to qualify for the Olympic Games. Cameroon will compete alongside Ghana, Tunisia, Algeria and hosts, Egypt. They failed to qualify for the Olympic Games during intercontinental tournament in Italy that took place from August 9 to 11, 2019. So far, Brazil, USA, Russia, Poland, Italy and Argentina who finished first in their groups in the intercontinental tournament have qualified for the Olympic Games.

