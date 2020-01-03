Cameroon: Defence and Security - Promoted Officers Awarded Epaulets

The Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmerie presided the award ceremony at the headquarters brigade on January 1, 2020.

Some 1,120 officers, non-commissioned officers and those of the rank and file promoted within the ranks of the defence forces have been awarded distinctions, epaulets and halos in a ceremony presided at by the Secretary of State in charge of the National Gendarmerie, Galax Etoga in the presence of government personalities and senior officials of the Ministry of Defence. The promoted officers were promoted in a presidential decree of December 18, 2019 while the non-commissioned officers and those of the rank and file were promoted in a ministerial decision of December 23, 2019 signed by the Minister Delegate at the Presidency in charge of Defence, Joseph Beti Assomo. Those who received distinctions comprised 315 officers, 639 non-commissioned officers and 166 officers of the rank and file. Expressing her gratitude after the receipt of her medal, Fernande Ebale Zoua who was promoted to a Captain in the National Gendarmerie said she thanked God and hierarchy for recognizing her efforts at promoting national security. "I will work harder so that in the next five years, I would be receiving another distinction. However, it is not only about the award of epaulets, it is more about serving the nation in all loyalty," she stated. On his part, Captain Denis Edian who was equally awarded an epaulet said his distinction is an indication that hard work pays. "My hierarchy has acknowledged my hard work. This is an indication that hard work really pays. I thank God Almighty and pray for more strength, wisdom and dedication to serve my country," he said. The troops at the ceremony were commanded by the Chief of Staff at the Headquarters Brigade, Colonel Thierry Foumane Ndongo.