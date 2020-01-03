Nigeria: Situation in NW, SW - Some 87 Refugees, Ex-Fighters Return From Nigeria

They were given a heart-soothing reception at the Yaounde-Nsimalen International Airport on December 31, 2019.

The first contingent of 87 Cameroonians who took refuge in neighbouring Nigeria to escape from the socio-political and security crises in the North West and South West Regions and ex-fighters in the crises, landed at the Yaounde- Nsimalen International Airport on December 31, 2019 to a heart-soothing and memorable reception. The returnees who got back home in a chartered flight experienced the warmth and delight of the entire nation as some cabinet ministers, administrative officials and other State dignitaries led by the Minister of Territorial Administration, Paul Atanga Nji shook hands with and welcomed each of them. The emotions made some of the returnees who were comprised mostly of young men, women and children to shed tears of joy for having finally got back to the father land. Equally present were a battery of pressmen and women who struggled to take photos and images of the event and to interview the ex-combatants and refugees in order to immortalise the event which marks a giant step in ongoing efforts to resolve the crises rocking the English-speaking North West and South West Regions of Cameroon. After the airport procedures that took place within the context of some security measures, the returnees were taken to Yaounde on board four special buses. Information from dependable sources indicate that after the arrival by air of the first contingent of refugees and ex-fighters, others will follow by land. The ex-fighters have yielded to the Head of State, President Paul Biya's persistent calls for the combatants who have been misled to lay down their arms, leave the bushes and forests and return back to normal life in order to contribute to the process of nation-building. The sources disclosed that government will help the refugees and ex-fighters to resettle.