South Africa: Provincial Commissioner Condemns the Killing of Six People in Mpumalanga

2 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

A 29-year-old male was arrested on 20 December 2019 by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives after he was found in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. Preliminary investigation was conducted and revealed that the vehicle was hijacked in the Mariannhill area in December 2016 where the driver was shot and wounded. He appeared in the Hammarsdale Magistrates' Court on 23 December 2019 for possession of a suspected stolen vehicle. He was remanded into custody until 2 January 2020 for a formal bail application.

An intensive investigation was conducted by the Provincial Organised Crime Unit detectives who were assigned to investigate the matter where six people were brutally killed in Mpumalanga. He was linked to the murders and attempted murder. He appeared today in the Hammarsdale Magistrates' Court today and was remanded into custody until 9 January 2020 for a formal bail application. The suspect will be profiled to check if he is linked to the Mariannhill carjacking and attempted murder as well as other serious cases reported.

