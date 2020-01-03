South Africa: Initiate Dies At an Initiation School in Lourierpark

2 January 2020
South African Police Service (Pretoria)
press release

Parkweg police are investigating a case of murder following the death of 32-year-old Makume Zachariah Molise from Phase 10, Mangaung at an initiation school in Lauriepark, Bloemfontein.

It is alleged that Makume was sleeping with other initiates when he started snoring and hallucinating in the early hours of the 25 December 2019 at around 01:00. He ran away and other initiates and school teacher chased him until they caught up him. The initiation school teacher said they tried to contain him and bring him under control as he was hysterical. They said after some time he looked as though he is calm and tired only to discover that he was dead.

The police were alerted and deceased was found with bruises on the body. Investigation continues to determine the course of death and the arrest is imminent.

