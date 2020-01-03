South Africa: Couple Appear in Court for Crimen Injuria and Assaulting a Police Officer

press release

The 27-year-old Norma Bauer Master and her 41-year-old husband, Johan appeared in the Ventersdorp Magistrates' Court today on charges of theft, assault and Crimen Injuria.

The accused's court appearance came after their apprehension and detention on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 in Ventersdorp. According to information available at this stage, police were called to a local filling station where the accused caused disorder including refusing to queue to utilise an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) despite reprimand from members of the community.

It is alleged that the accused assaulted and grabbed the state motor vehicle key from one of the police officers who were called to intervene. Furthermore, the accused reportedly insulted the police officer and in the process used the "K" word. The pair were subsequently arrested with assistance of street patrollers. During the arrest, the state motor vehicle key was found in possession of Norma.

Consequent to the accused's court appearance, they were granted R300.00 bail each.

The Provincial Commissioner of North West, Lieutenant General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and said that the conduct displayed by the accused is tantamount to undermining the authority of the State which will certainly not be tolerated. He applauded street patrollers for their cooperation which led to the arrest.