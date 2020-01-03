South Africa: Missing Person Sought By Upington SAPS

press release

The SAPS in Upington is appealing to the community to assist in locating Mr Peter Aubrey Kroutz (61) who was reported missing. Mr Kroutz is originally from De Aar and he was visiting his family in Upington Stasiekamp for the holidays.

He mysteriously disappeared on Tuesday, 31 December 2019 after he was last seen sitting on the front patio of the house in Stasiekamp. Mr Kroutz does not really know people around Upington. He was wearing black short pants, black t-shirt and black and green tekkies.

Anyone with any information can contact Sergeant Mazima or Sergeant De Wee on 076 ‪013 5487/ 054 ‪337 3400.