Somalia: PM Kheire Held Talks With Clan Elders Involved in the Galmudug Parliamentary Selection Process

3 January 2020
Dalsan Radio (Mogadishu)

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, accompanied by his internal affairs minister and several federal MPs from Galmudug on Wednesday held lengthy talks with the clan elders tasked with conducting the selection of the members of the next regional assembly of Galmudug. According to the state-run news agency, SONNA, the two sides agreed on all the issues on the table, paving the way for the expedition of the parliamentary selection process that was hit by a snag in recent weeks. The most contentious issue was the allocation of 20 of the state's 84 MPs to the ASWJ group, with some of the clan elders selecting the MPs showing strong disapproval to the pact the government reached with Ahlu Sunna. Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire also met with the ASWJ top leaders a day earlier as part of his efforts to resolve the challenges facing the finalisation of the Galmudug State formation process.

Read the original article on Dalsan Radio.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Dalsan Radio. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Dalsan Radio

Most Popular
Somalia
East Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.