Somalia: PM Kheire Held Talks With Clan Elders Involved in the Galmudug Parliamentary Selection Process

Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire, accompanied by his internal affairs minister and several federal MPs from Galmudug on Wednesday held lengthy talks with the clan elders tasked with conducting the selection of the members of the next regional assembly of Galmudug. According to the state-run news agency, SONNA, the two sides agreed on all the issues on the table, paving the way for the expedition of the parliamentary selection process that was hit by a snag in recent weeks. The most contentious issue was the allocation of 20 of the state's 84 MPs to the ASWJ group, with some of the clan elders selecting the MPs showing strong disapproval to the pact the government reached with Ahlu Sunna. Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire also met with the ASWJ top leaders a day earlier as part of his efforts to resolve the challenges facing the finalisation of the Galmudug State formation process.