Zambia: Lifestyle Killing One in Three Zambians

2 January 2020
The Times of Zambia (Ndola)
By Rebecca Mushota

A LATEST health report on Zambia says one in every three deaths reported in the country across all ages is now due to non-communicable diseases.

The report says diseases such as diabetes and cancer have become a major cause of disability and premature death in Zambia.

The Health Equity and Social Determinants of Health in Zambia Report says that non-communicable diseases are a matter of growing public concern.

"Unhealthy lifestyles, urbanisation, liberal market forces, physical inactivity, tobacco use, alcohol abuse and lack of information are the main causes of non-communicable diseases," the report said.

It says that in 2017, a survey showed that 12.3 per cent of adults smoked tobacco while 27.7 per cent of adults consumed alcohol.

However, 34.7 per cent of adults were not engaged in any vigorous exercise while 24 per cent were obese.

The report said that the current trends showed that cases of non-communicable diseases were increasing.

The report said 33 per cent of all deaths in Zambia among all age groups was due to the non-communicable diseases.

The four main diseases causing death were cardiovascular disorders, cancer, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.

"The Zambian Government has recognised the challenges in the strategic plan 2016-2021 and developed an action plan to reduce unhealthy diet and/or promote healthy diets to reduce the prevalence and incidence of major non-communicable diseases through primary health care approach," the report said.

The report said one way of reducing cases of diseases such as diabetes required the public to shift their perception towards food and exercise.

And a medical website eMedihealth says that apart from limiting alcohol consumption, people should aim to have seven to eight hours of sleep.

The website says people should exercise and maintain a healthy body weight as well as incorporate reasonable amounts of apple cider vinegar, turmeric, garlic and ginger to their food intake.

Read the original article on Times of Zambia.

Copyright © 2020 The Times of Zambia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.