South Africa: Initiation Ritual Murder Suspect to Appear in Court Again

press release

The 33-year-old Mohlalefi Mahloko will be expected to appear before Makwane Magistrates' Court on 6 January 2020 for formal bail application for the murder of Masithela Ndande Nchaupe (32).

It is alleged that the deceased was at an initiation ritual held at Tebang section of Makwane Village in Qwaqwa on 29 December 2019. He had an argument with a number of people after which he went home to fetch a knife. On his return to the ritual he unsettled everyone and ended up fighting with the family of the suspect which led to the suspect allegedly stabbing him with a knife. He was declared dead at the scene.

The suspect was arrested and made a brief appearance before Makwane Magistrates' Court on 30 December 2019 on the charge of murder.