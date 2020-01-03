East Africa: 'Rwanda-Uganda Border Closure Killing Evangelism'

27 December 2019
The Monitor (Kampala)
By Robert Muhereza

Pastors in Uganda have requested authorities in Rwanda to allow a team of evangelists cross to Uganda for the annual Born-Again conference scheduled for next year.

The head of Lift Up Jesus global ministries, Apostle Aloysius Kiiza, made the plea during a press conference in Kabale Town on Monday. The Apostle, who was speaking on behalf of evangelists, said in June and July, Rwandan pastors were blocked from coming to Uganda.

"Evangelism is spiritual food for the Christians in the two countries," Apostle Kiiza said. "It would be the biggest new year gift if the Rwandan borders could be opened as soon as possible to allow free movement [of people and goods]," he said.

He added: "As Born-Again Christians, we appeal to President Museveni to talk peace with his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame to have the border re-opened and Rwandans allowed to cross into Uganda."

In February, Rwanda closed its Gatuna border post and also restricted its nationals from crossing into Uganda after reported imprisoning and killings of Rwandans in Uganda.

President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart this year met in Angola and signed a peaceful memorandum but tension continues.

on resolving the tension between the two countries

claiming that they could not guarantee their security in Uganda. Since then several Rwandans have been reportedly jailed or shot dead attempting to cross into Uganda.

"The closure of Gatuna border has not only affected the business sector but the religious sector as Rwandan preachers and evangelists are not allowed to cross into Uganda," Apostle Kiiza added.

President Museveni and his Rwandan counterpart this year met in Angola and signed a memorandum on resolving the tension between the two countries but the ad hoc committee that was formed to implement the resolutions of the memorandum of understanding met in December but failed to reach an amicable resolution to the deadlock.

In a separate interview, the founder of Revival Outreach Ministers in Kabale district Apostle Johnson Bakashaba on Sunday said that several Ugandans going for spiritual prayers at Kibeho, a re-known miracle and spiritual center in Rwanda have on several occasions been denied entry into Rwanda.

"I appeal to the Rwandan authorities to allow that Ugandan Christians going to Kibeho miracle and spiritual center in Rwanda because you never know that through their prayers the current tension between the two countries can end by a miracle from God," Apostle Bakashaba said.

The Kisoro district LCV chairman Mr Abel Bizimana also said that several pilgrims from Kisoro going to Rwanda for spiritual healing and prayers have on several occasions denied entry by Rwanda authorities at Chanika border.

"I condemn the acts of blocking people from accessing spiritual healing and prayers.... Issues of spirituality should not be politicized.

Spirituality is the only way to heaven where all of want to be after death as it is believed by Christians worldwide," Mr Abel Bizimana said.

The Rwandan ambassador to Uganda Maj Gen Frank Mugambage on Sunday said that its false claims that Ugandan pilgrims are denied entry into Rwanda.

"Its false claims that Ugandan pilgrims are denied entry into Rwanda.

Recently a group of Ugandan pilgrims crossed into Rwanda and came back," Maj Gen Frank Mugambage said.

