Liberia: Postponed Protest Affects Waterside Businesses

3 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By J. Burgess Carter

Fishmongers and other sellers down Waterside Monrovia, try to eke out a living from their wares on protest day. (Photo: J. Burgess Carter)

An estimated 94% of stores and market stalls on Monrovia Waterside remained closed for the most part of December 30, in anticipation of possible rioting during the now postponed protest.

Our team of reporters who visited one of Monrovia's busiest communities for petty traders, hawkers and Fula-operated stores in Waterside, observed a handful of store owners watching with eagle eyes in an apparent readiness to prevent any eventuality.

Marketers in the Sea-ravaged Township of West Point, received their share of poor business, especially the Kru and Fanti fish mongers; "Yor please beg the protest people to stop their protest because our fish will get rotten if we don't sell today," a group of young female fish sellers told our reporters.

For 45-year-old Mamadou Bah: "All my friends are afraid to come to their shops because some people warned that they will come for the stores because they say we sell expensive 'sell-pay' (sell and pay later) goods to them."

The situations on Benson and Randall Streets Supermarkets were bad. A proprietor at the Saksouk supermarket did not hide his fear of what may happen economically if no solution is found soon to remedy the frequent protests; "Mr. Journalist, please our daily sale is always down weeks before any planned protest, we all need to help the government to revive the economy."

Discussions at a popular tea shop near the new Diana Restaurant heavily favored the initiative taken by the International community that helped to avert a total lock of businesses in greater Monrovia.

In fact, there are those who have opined that the EU, ECOWAS, UN, and USA decision to intervene is part of negotiations that may eventually bring an end to the now rescheduled protest.

