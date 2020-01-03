Liberia: Kumba Foundation Distributes Book Bags, Others to 330 Students

3 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Alvin Worzi

Beneficiaries of Kumba Foundation from Tomorrow's People Foundation posed with Madam Guwor.

Kumba Foundation Incorporated, a United States registered organization, has distributed 330 book bags and other essential school materials in Montserrado--an initiative that has put smiles on the faces of the pupils.

Kumba Foundation is a non-political organization established under the laws of the United States of America involved with humanitarian, educational and development activities in Liberia. The foundation has plans to extend its initiative to other parts of the world.

Madam Princess Guwor, the founder of Kumba Foundation, said the organization's aim is to help parents by putting smiles on kids' faces as the young people remain the future leaders of the country.

"Our focus is to ensure that the youth of Liberia are educated and become successful. We want to ensure that the youth are provided the opportunity to access education and school materials," Madam Guwor said.

Schools that benefitted from the gesture included Calvary Orphanage Mission in Barnersville, Keenan Institute in Gardnersville, Praise Foundation Academy in Gardnersville, Tomorrow's People Foundation in Paynesville and Malachi Elementary in Gardnersville.

Madam Guwor, who spent over 18 years in the United States before returning to Liberia early this year, said the foundation will continue to provide the necessary school materials while working with others in the sector to create enabling the environment that supports good learning conditions in the country.

Madam Guwor disclosed that the donation is valued over US$7,000, emphasizing that it is important in transforming society of the younger generation.

She continued: "I want the students to be focused and know also that someone cares for them. We know this is small but it's our plan for increasing the donation moving forward. I know with support from different organizations, the students will do well."

Madam Guwor said she has been disappointed in recent years, especially seeing kids and young people who should be in school selling in the streets, thereby becoming breadwinners for their families.

"Childhood education is very essential and must be given some attention for Liberia's development. We have to find programs for the kids instead of selling in the streets," said Guwor.

"I have been working in the education sector in the United States for years and I believe in education, especially for young people. I know education is very important for any society. I was born in Liberia but got my education in the United States and my plan now is to give back to my country," Madam Guwor added.

Paul W. Menkoah, registrar of Tomorrow's People Foundation, lauded Kumba Foundation for the donation and called Madam Guwor to do more.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Most Popular
Liberia
West Africa
Education
Aid and Assistance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.