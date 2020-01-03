Liberia: December 30 Protest Scares Judges

3 January 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By Abednego Davis

Abandoned courthouses at the Temple of Justice on Monday, December 30, 2019, due to the expected "Weah Step Down" protest by the Council of Patriots.

Several judges on Monday, December 30, abandoned their respective offices and courtrooms in order not to be caught off-guard in the planned protest against the government, organized by the Council of Patriots (COP).

Though they were told to report for their normal duties, judges were not seen at intensely busy Temple of Justice that houses the Supreme Court, the First Judicial Circuit Court that includes five criminal courts and two civil law courts, as well as over three specialized courts, as well as the magisterial court.

The entire Temple of Justice became a ghost town on Monday with no party litigants or court staffs found.

Civil Law Courts 'A' and 'B', which are normally the busiest courts at the Temple of Justice in Monrovia.

Besides, the gate of the compound was opened and an unarmed judicial security was seen roaming around in an attempt to protect the facility. No armed police officer was also seen on the compound of the Temple of Justice.

Some judicial workers who spoke to the Daily Observer on condition of anonymity defended the decision of the judges for not showing up for work on Monday, December 30.

"Can't you see the situation and the tension in the country that you expect judges, some of whom have been labelled as 'corrupt,' to come and be harmed by people," a judicial security officer said.

Another officer said, "Even, if I were to be in that position, I will not come to work today unless the security situation improves."

