Malawi: MP Yeremiah Proposes Presidential Council to Run Malawi After Court Sanctioned Polls

Lone Alliance for Democracy (Aford) parliamentarian Yeremia Chihana says there is urgent need to establish a presidential council to run the country in the event the Constitutional Court annuls the May 21 election orders a fresh poll.

Yeremiah Chihana: We need presidential council

Chihana says the presidential council should comprise of members from all political parties.

"There is need for political parties to join hands in achieving peace. This is the period the country needs peace and unity," he said.

He said the country will need six months to prepare for a fresh election in the event the court has ordered a new poll, saying this is the period the presidential council will have to run the affairs of the country.