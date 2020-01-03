Malawi: MP Yeremiah Proposes Presidential Council to Run Malawi After Court Sanctioned Polls

2 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Owen Khamula

Lone Alliance for Democracy (Aford) parliamentarian Yeremia Chihana says there is urgent need to establish a presidential council to run the country in the event the Constitutional Court annuls the May 21 election orders a fresh poll.

Yeremiah Chihana: We need presidential council

Chihana says the presidential council should comprise of members from all political parties.

"There is need for political parties to join hands in achieving peace. This is the period the country needs peace and unity," he said.

He said the country will need six months to prepare for a fresh election in the event the court has ordered a new poll, saying this is the period the presidential council will have to run the affairs of the country.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Governance
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.