Malawi: Times Rejects Calls to Call Back Brian Banda

2 January 2020
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Nyasa Times Reporter

Times Media Group is defiantly rejecting calls to recall maverick television presenter Brian Banda who resigned following accusations of professional misconduct.

In a four paragraph statement, Times Group management says it is aware that there are some listeners and viewers of both Times radio and television who miss services of Brian Banda as host on both media platforms.

"Management assures the listeners and viewers that arrangements are underway to identify and replace Brian Banda with new talent in keeping with the ethical behavior and operating standards at Times Group as the leading media house in the country," says the statement.

Banda was fired before at the company but was recalled after public demand before he resigned last month following the recent incident.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Malawi
Business
Southern Africa
Company
Media
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Nigerians Reject the Proposed New Note
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.