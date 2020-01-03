Malawi: Times Rejects Calls to Call Back Brian Banda

Times Media Group is defiantly rejecting calls to recall maverick television presenter Brian Banda who resigned following accusations of professional misconduct.

In a four paragraph statement, Times Group management says it is aware that there are some listeners and viewers of both Times radio and television who miss services of Brian Banda as host on both media platforms.

"Management assures the listeners and viewers that arrangements are underway to identify and replace Brian Banda with new talent in keeping with the ethical behavior and operating standards at Times Group as the leading media house in the country," says the statement.

Banda was fired before at the company but was recalled after public demand before he resigned last month following the recent incident.