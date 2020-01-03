Nigeria: Dubai Tourism Incentivises Nigerians

3 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Dubai's Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing (Dubai Tourism), is set to delight Nigerians with prizes and free trips to Dubai as part of activities marking the 25th anniversary of the Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF). Dubai Tourism and its partners are kicking off several competition offering Nigerians and Ghanaians the chance to win big just in time for the holidays. The gifts include shopping vouchers or fully funded trips to Dubai to enjoy unique experiences, world-class concerts, pop up markets, events, and daily firework displays during DSF, which takes place December 26, 2019 to February 1, 2020.

Established in 1996, the DSF is one of the first city-wide shopping festivals in the world and the biggest in the region. It demonstrates the breadth of Dubai's retail offering and this 25th anniversary edition will feature celebrations and entertainment, including the jubilee opening ceremony, concerts, live shows and cultural performances.

There are also fantastic retail deals, including offers and extraordinary experiences with unbelievable discounts on 800+ brands at over 3,500+ outlets as well as global brands activations at malls, shopping districts, and Souks.

Commenting on the contest, Head of Campaign Management for Africa, Salim Ali Mohammed Dahman said: "The Dubai Shopping Festival has been always being an event that the entire city really gets into."

