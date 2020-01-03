Kenya: Health Ministry Seeks 4,000 Interns to Implement UHC, Improve Services in Counties

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health plans to hire 4,000 medical interns to improve service delivery and offer graduates a chance to acquire the requisite practical skills.

An advertisement by the Public Service Commission says the government also intends to recruit 205 health professional in various cadres to help in the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage.

The interns recruited under their category will be deployed in the National Referral Health Facilities.

The Commission will recruit another 3,795 health professionals to be deployed within primary health care facilities Level Two and Level Three Hospitals in the 47 counties.

The interns will be deployed for a period of 12 months and will receive a monthly stipend and a certificate upon completion of the internship programme.

"Responsibilities shall be mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors and in line with the regulations governing specific professional areas of deployment."

"The intern will be paid a monthly stipend at a rate to be determined by the Public Service Commission for degree, diploma and certificate holders," read the advertisement by the civil service welfare body.

The government is specifically prioritizing four key service delivery areas as part of UHC, one being community health service. The government will also enhance the provision of medicine and medical supplies.