Kenya: Health Ministry Seeks 4,000 Interns to Implement UHC, Improve Services in Counties

3 January 2020
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Laban Wanambisi

Nairobi — The Ministry of Health plans to hire 4,000 medical interns to improve service delivery and offer graduates a chance to acquire the requisite practical skills.

An advertisement by the Public Service Commission says the government also intends to recruit 205 health professional in various cadres to help in the implementation of the Universal Health Coverage.

The interns recruited under their category will be deployed in the National Referral Health Facilities.

The Commission will recruit another 3,795 health professionals to be deployed within primary health care facilities Level Two and Level Three Hospitals in the 47 counties.

The interns will be deployed for a period of 12 months and will receive a monthly stipend and a certificate upon completion of the internship programme.

"Responsibilities shall be mutually agreed upon and assigned by the supervisors and in line with the regulations governing specific professional areas of deployment."

"The intern will be paid a monthly stipend at a rate to be determined by the Public Service Commission for degree, diploma and certificate holders," read the advertisement by the civil service welfare body.

The government is specifically prioritizing four key service delivery areas as part of UHC, one being community health service. The government will also enhance the provision of medicine and medical supplies.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.