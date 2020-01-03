Ghana: 26th Gusa Games Open Today

The 26th Ghana Universities Sports Association (GUSA) games will begin today at the campus of the University of Ghana (UG), Legon.

Dubbed 'Legon 2020', the event would be held under the theme, 'Integrating Sport into Academia for Youth Empowerment and Development' and will be under the distinguished patronage of Prof. Ebenezer Oduro Owusu, Vice Chancellor of UG.

In all, 11 institutions would compete in the Games. They include the host institution UG, Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), University of Cape Coast (UCC), University of Education, Winneba (UEW), University for Development Studies (UDS) and University of Mines and Technology (UMaT.

The rest are University of Professional Studies, University of Energy and Natural Resources, University of Health and Allied Sciences, Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) and the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA).

They would compete in disciplines including athletics, badminton, basketball, beach volleyball, football, goalball, handball, hockey and tennis.

Also in attendance would be talented athletes such as the fastest student athlete in Africa and African Games champion, Benjamin Azamati and 400 meters bronze winner at the African Games, Grace Obour both of UG, Edwin Gadayi of UCC, Neeyi Akesseh of UEW, Kate Agyeman and Rafiatu Nuhu both of UDS.

The Local Organising Committee (LOC) led by Prof. Nana Aba Appiah Amfo (Pro-Vice-Chancellor, Academic and Student Affairs) and her deputy Dr. Bella Bello Bitugu together with their team have introduced innovations such as Karaoke and movie nights, live broadcast of football matches, indoor and outdoor games and variety shows.

The initiative, according to the LOC, was to help athletes and officials relax after the day's activities and also establish lifelong relationships as they seek to host a memorable event.

The official opening ceremony would, however, be held on Monday at the UG Main Field at 1pm.

It will be followed by a football match between UG and GIMPA.