Ghana: Golf - Prof. Baiden, Okyei-Gyeabour Retain Trophies

Prof. BK Baiden and Mrs Felicity Okyei-Gyeabour successfully defended their 2018 GCB Golf Competitions Leagues trophies for 2019 in the Men and Ladies categories.

At the end of year event of the Royal Golf Club, Kumasi, they were crowned at the awards dinner held at the club's house.

In the Men's category, Prof. Baiden, Head of Operations at RGCK, accumulated 108 points from 19 handicap qualifying competitions to narrowly push Daniel Ntim to second position with 107 points from 16 competitions. Edward Prempeh, winner of the 2019 Latex Foam Monthly Medal League, came third with 85 points from 14 competitions.

Mrs Okyei-Gyeabour accumulated 236 points from 18 competitions to win the Ladies event for the second successive time.

She was followed by Christabel Oppong, who had a total of 116 points from nine competitions. Juddy Gyimah Bota took the third and final position with 111 points from 11 competitions.

Explaining the league system, which is in the second year of sponsorship from GCB bank, Mr. Mark Asiamah, the RGCK Competition Secretary, indicated that points were awarded to golfers in all handicap qualifying events (a total of 24) who finished within the first 12 positions.

The golfer with the highest accumulated points was crowned as winner.

In the main event of the day, MC Classic 2019, Charles Agyei Boateng of Sinapi Aba returned an impressive score of 66 net to win the 2019 Captains Prize. He also returned 42 points in the stable ford computation to emerge the winner of the President Putter competition for 2019.

Constance Awuni emerged the winner of the 2019 Lady Captain's prize after returning a net score of 71. Martin Poku, a former Captain of the club, won the seniors event after grueling and hotly contested round of 18 holes.

Mr Kwasi Attah-Antwi, Chairman of the Management Committee of the club, recounted some of the successes chalked by the current administration and thanked all who patronise the club for their immense support and contribution to the development of the club.

Prof. Baiden thanked GCB Bank for their continuous sponsorship of the league. He was hopeful that the mileage and popularity gained by the bank through the sponsorship will encourage them to continue.