Ghana: Chinese Allegedly Shoots 5 LHP Workers

Tema — The Tema Regional Police Command has commenced investigations into the circumstances under which a Chinese man allegedly shot and wounded five workers of LHP Company Limited, a plastic recycling facility, at Tema, on Monday.

The victims, Fiabor Yomi, aged 24, Benjamin Nyimfa, 23, Samuel Osei, 24, Brian Ofori, 24, and Kofi Julian Koomson, 25, are on admission at the Narh Bita Hospital.

The suspect, Liu Xuejian, 47, has been arrested by the police and a pump action rifle with registration number 2724 used to commit the crime, had been retrieved.

The acting Tema Regional Police Public Relations Officer Chief Inspector Dede Dzakpasu confirmed the incident.

However, an eye witness said employees of the company had formed a queue to receive their salary at the Accountant's Office prior to the New Year break, when the incident happened.

He said at the time, some Chinese supervisors were seated at the opposite end of the office with one of them carrying a rifle on his lap, while another Chinese made gestures as if he was explaining how the gun works.

The eye witness said suddenly the gun went off and the bullet hit the floor after which the pellets scattered, hitting the legs of four workers, and the abdomen of one other in the queue.

According to him, the employees in the queue ran for cover, and the wounded were taken to the hospital.