Ghana: Angry Youth Kill Suspected Robber At Duase

Kumasi — A group of angry youth yesterday descended on a suspected robber and allegedly beat him to death at Duase, near Kenyase in the Manhyia North Constituency of Ashanti Region.

The deceased, believed to be in his 30s, was said to be in the company of two others, who allegedly robbed a woman, who was in a queue for the registration of the Ghana Card.

Eyewitness's accounts claimed that the suspects robbed the woman of her bag, and when the people in the queue raised the alarm, the youth chased him.

According to the eyewitnesses, the deceased, yet to be identified, was arrested after he attempted to hide in a grave at the community cemetery.

They allegedly beat him to death while other colleagues escaped with the woman's bag.

As at the time of filing the report, police were yet to visit the scene.

This is the first incident of lynching in the metropolis, this year.