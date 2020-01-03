Ghana: Nii Ayi Quaye Enstooled Chief of Alajo

Nii Armah Adjor II, known in private life as Nii Ayi Quaye, a security aide to President Nana Akufo-Addo has been installed as the traditional chief of Alajo, a suburb of Accra under the Gbese Stool of Ga Mashie.

The occasion was marked with pomp and pageantry amidst firing of musketry laced with the beating of the fontonfrom drums to indicate the importance of the event.

Nii Adjor and his high powered entourage which included the various traditional leadership of Alajo were warmly welcomed to the forecourt of the Gbese Mantse Palace by the members of Gbese Traditional Council where Nii Ayi-Bonte II, the Gbese Mantse sat in state to perform the necessary traditional rites, not only to swear the new Alajo Mantse into office, but also to admit him as an august member of the Council.

Preceding, the swearing in ceremony of the Alamo Chief, his retinue conspiring the Alajo Traditional Council, individually, took their turns to also swear their oath of office and allegiance to the Gbese Mantse.

Nii Adjor promised to abide by the tenets of good traditional norms and practices which could inure to the overall benefit of Alajo, adding that sanitation and education might be one of the early programmes to be implemented.

He said with the current free SHS policy, he would mobilise resources to help with children who might be in need to take advantage.

Nii Adjor said in order to unearth football talents in the area, he would arrange to get an astro-turf facility in the area to boost the way football was played in the area.