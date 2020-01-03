Ghana: 150 Children Feted ... Presented With Educational Materials

The Nii Dodoo and Naa Desua Weku family of Korlegono, Accra, on December 26, 2019, feted about 150 children to mark the festive season.

The beneficiaries, made up of children and grand children of the family were treated with food and music.

Educational materials including books, pencils and erasers were presented to the children.

It was the first time such a get-together was organised for children ever since Nii Dodoo and Naa Desua migrated from Jamestown, Accra to Korlegono in 1904, the head of family Nii Masope-Crabbe I said.

Nii Mesope-Crabbe who was installed as the head of family in August 2019 told the Ghanaian Times in an interview that the family had established a trust fund to cater for the educational needs of the family at the tertiary level.

He said students other than the family members who were in need of financial support might access the fund.

Nii Mesope-Crabbe I urged students to consider the pursuit of knowledge as a means to become successful and responsible citizens to the nation.

He said that he was concerned at the spate of teenage pregnancy and urged parents to take responsibility of the social, moral and spiritual upbringing of their children.

Taking the Times through the story of the family, Nii Mesope-Crabbe I said his great grand parents had connection with the Akwamus in the Eastern Region.

He said the Nii Dodoo and Naa Desua Weku family had a rich historical and cultural tradition.