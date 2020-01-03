Ghana: Shanghai KS Printing to Build Factory in Ghana ... As It Opens Office in Accra

Shanghai KS Printing, China has opened the Ghana office of the Group in Accra with the target of becoming a market leader in Ghana's printing industry.

It has also set an ambitious target of expanding its services to the West African sub-region .

Speaking at the opening the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of E-Tang Ghana, representatives of Shanghai KS Printing in West Africa Mr Eric Worchie said his outfit's aim "is to run a customer-focused business and also remain a market leader within a short time".

"We are not only going to take your manuscripts and print them, we shall discuss with you the content and suggest improvements to bring it to international standards if need be," he said.

He said the company had the state-of-the-art equipment to provide effective and efficient services to clients.

Founded 20 years ago, KS Printing has been focused on books and periodicals printing for the last 15 years. With complete and advanced printing machines, KS is one of the most renowned book printers in East China.

KS has been offering printing services for global publishers since 2006. For some 10 years, It has printed books for more than 2000 publishers around the globe and generates an excess of 30 million US dollars per year

Mr Jeff Hie, Chairman, E-Tang Group, Ghana said the company was poised to doing business in Ghana and also create employment opportunities for the youth.

"The first stage is to produce high-quality printing services to local publishing companies that only produce books," he said.

"With regard to the second stage, we will build a local factory to expand investment in Ghana. This will enable us employ more Ghanaians and we shall contribute our quota to the development of Ghana," he said.

President of the Ghana Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Dr Nana Appiagyei Dankawoso I said the opening of the office showed the growing Chinese investment in the Ghanaian economy.

This he said was good for the growth of the two countries but however, advised Chinese investors to respect the laws of Ghana and desist from engaging in retail trade.

The Minister of Trade and Industry Mr Alan K. Kyrematen in a speech read on his behalf said the opening of the E-Tang Group Ghana was timely as it was taking place at the critical stage of Ghana's educational reforms which had created avenues for the printing and supply of new educational books at highly competitive prices.

"The thrust of our industrial policy is towards developing industries which are export-oriented with high value added, high technology, and high local content and having strong linkages with the domestic economy," he said.

Mr E. Durant, Business Rep, E-Tang, Shanghai assured that the company would offer the best services and products to Ghanaians.