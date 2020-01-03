Ghana: Heart of Lion Angels Donate to Osu Children's Home

Heart of Little Angels on December 31, 2019, donated food items including 20 bags of rice, 10 boxes of Gino tomato puree and six bags of toilet roll to the Osu Children's Home in Accra.

Mrs Louisa Quaicoe, a private legal practitioner donated the items to the home and said it formed part of Dr Kwado Safo Kantanka's philanthropy works and service to the needy in society especially children.

Mrs Quaicoe, who is a daughter to Apostle Dr Kantanka appealed to others to go to the aid of the less-privileged to make the world a better place.

She said Apostle Dr Kantanka continued to extend a helping hand to the needy in spite of his ingenuity to empower Africa through the application of science and technology to lift the people from poverty.

The legal practitioner said Apostle Dr Kantanka, also known as the father of the needy, had supported various charity institutions in Ghana, including Kumasi Children's Home, King Jesus Charity Home also in Kumasi and the Osu Children's Home, adding that the Heart of Little Angels foundation was established to continue the charitable works of Apostle Dr Kantanka.

Receiving the Matron of the home, Mrs Christiana Addo, expressed profound gratitude to the foundation for its kind gesture.

She commended the works of Apostle Dr Kantanka and prayed to God to grant him and his daughter Mrs Quaicoe good health and prosperity.

The Osu Children's Home was established to fully integrate all children admitted to the home back into the society.

It is being run by caregivers made up of house helps, psychologists and clinicians who attend to the needs of inmates.