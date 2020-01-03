Ghana: Christians Urged to Remain Humble

Hlefi — The Head Pastor of the Bethel Deliverance Mission International, Reverend Stephen Yuiah, has urged Christians to remain humble no matter their social, economic or political status.

He said the Christian church should uphold humility and "we must all strive to attain this value no matter the challenges we go through".

Rev. Yuiah said this in his December 31st watch night message at Hlefi to usher in the New Year.

Prayers were also said for the Presidency, arms of government, the country and the church.

"No matter the hardships the country went through last year, God's grace and favour for taking Ghanaians through 2019 and entering 2020, are even enough for us to be grateful," he stressed.

He said 2020 remained a critical year where Ghanaians would go to the polls to elect our leaders, and noted that it was important to keep reminding everybody, especially the church, not to align itself with any political party, since the church does not belong to any political party.

Rev. Yuiah further cautioned politicians against mobilising the youth for political violence as we approach campaign time, saying, "Ghana is a peaceful country and we must not allow ourselves to be used by any politician to foment trouble."

He advised political leaders and their supporters to uphold the virtue of peace to avoid needless tension.

He called for all Christians to continue to pray unceasingly and have positive hope that things would be better this year.