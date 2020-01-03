Zimbabwe: Government in Shock 600 Percent Hike in Hospital Fees

3 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

THE government has, with immediate effect, hiked by 600%, fees at all public hospitals, something that set to add more misery to suffering locals.

The new charges would most likely see an increase in the number of people - especially pregnant women and the underprivileged - who are going to fail to access health care as they could not raise money for treatment.

Permanent Secretary in the Health Ministry, Agnes Mahomva, confirmed the new charges Thursday, adding that the new fees were with effect from 1 January.

She said the government had reviewed the new charges after taking into consideration the plight of patients and the current inflationary environment prevailing in the country.

The new fees will see a patient seeking treatment for chronic illness paying $100 at Parirenyatwa Hospital, as consultation, up from $15. This is an increase of 567%.

Defending the new hospital fees, Mahomva said the government was not abandoning the public.

She however appeared to be contradicting the new fee schedule when she said pregnant women were to receive free treatment.

"I want to assure the public that we have not abandoned our policies, specifically to make sure that the treatment for the under five (years children), pregnant women, the elderly and under privileged, remains free," she said.

"We are there to help the public and not only increase fees. We take great concern and looked at the environment to make sure our facilities continue to operate," said Mahomva.

However, according to the new fees, a maternal ward ante-natal patient will have fork out $200 at Parirenyatwa Hospital, $160 at a central hospital, $120 at a provincial hospital and $80 at a district hospital, per day.

For Caesarean section, an expectant mother will pay $2 500 at Parirenyatwa Hospital and central hospitals, $1 500 at a provincial hospital and $1 000 at a district hospital.

Section 29 of the Constitution stipulates that the State must take all practical measures to ensure the provision of basic, accessible and adequate health services for all.

It also clearly stipulates that the State must take appropriate, fair and reasonable measures to ensure that no person is refused emergency medical treatment at any health institution.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Audit Report Books Chairman of Liberian Opposition Party
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Court Freezes Assets of Africa's Richest Woman Isabel Dos Santos
Nigeria is Now the Highest Producer of Rice in Africa
Will Nigeria Dump the Naira for the New West African Currency?
Jesus Visited Africa This Weekend, And There's Video to Prove It!

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.